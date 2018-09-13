Get the best of the wurst at Big Bear Oktoberfest on Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 3

Big Bear Lake keeps adding events to its autumn lineup, with the various activities joining a large Oktoberfest celebration that dates back almost 50 years. Whether you’re looking for pumpkins or fall colors, the mountain retreat two hours from Los Angeles offers plenty of options for a long weekend, or even a long day.
The Big Bear Oktoberfest runs every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 3 and features live music, authentic brats and knockwurst and plenty of beer, including Paulaner and Warsteiner.
Sunday is family day, and children 12 and under are admitted free. The festival is located at the Big Bear Lake Convention Center, 42900 Big Bear Blvd. Tickets start at $15. Saturday hours are noon to midnight; Sundays, noon to 6 p.m.
More info: bigbearevents.com/oktoberfest/.
Other fall events:
Segway Fall Colors Tour, Action Zipline Tours, through Nov. 25, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., 40957 Big Bear Blvd. Tickets start at $85. (909) 866-0390.
Grizzly 100 & MTB Gran Fondo, for mountain bikers, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 29. Starts and finishes in the Village, at Pine Knot Boulevard and Village Drive. Free. (909) 866-8000
Fall Pumpkin Patch & Petting Zoo, Bear Valley Farms, Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1601 E. Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear City. Prices start at $5. (909) 547-5424.
Big Bear Comedy Festival, in the Village, Nov. 9 and 10. Tickets from $15. Various locations.