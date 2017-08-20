What's up for next weekend: an Elvis fest, Pride in Santa Barbara and a Big Bear Air Fair will keep you running

From Elvis to LGBTQ mariachis to protecting Southern California lands, next weekend has a lot going on.

Garden Grove

Are you lonesome tonight? Don’t be: The 18th Elvis Festival features tribute artists; Elvis, Priscilla and Ann-Margret impersonators; Elvis art; a King of Cadillacs Car Show (passenger cars from 1977 and earlier with competitions including Best Elvis Theme); karaoke; Elvis collectibles and memorabilia; Elvis Bingo; and lots of rock ’n’ roll bands.

When: Aug. 27

Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. No hound or other dogs. (714) 267-4657, lat.ms/elvisfest

Pasadena

The “counter-conventional” Muse/Ique orchestra presents Glow/Town at Caltech’s Beckman Mall Lawn. The concert honors Motown as the “capital of American music” and also pays tribute to American jazz with singing and tap-dancing. The festivities celebrate the 100th birthday of Thelonious Monk as well as the centennials of the births of Lena Horne, Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie and Desi Arnaz.

When: Aug. 26

Cost, info: Tickets from $25. Older children welcome. No dogs. (626) 539-7085, lat.ms/musique

Santa Barbara

The Pacific Pride Festival in Chase Palm Park is designed to build community and celebrate diversity with live music from Tina Schlieske and the Graceland Exiles with Sister Laura and from Mariachi Arcoiris, the “world’s first LGBTQ mariachi band.” Visitors will also find several drag shows, booths for local nonprofits, an interactive art installation, a Krav Maga self-defense demonstration, food booths and a beer garden.

When: Aug. 26

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Leashed dogs welcome. (805) 963-3636, lat.ms/pridesb

Culver City

The California State Parks Foundation’s Park Champions hosts a work event (8:30 to 10:30 a.m.) focusing on habitat restoration and removal of invasive plants at 58-acre Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook, an urban park with views from Santa Monica Bay to the San Gabriel Mountains. No experience necessary. Park Champions supplies all tools. When you’re done, check out the visitor center with exhibits about local history, wildlife and environment. Preregistration required.

When: Aug. 26

Cost, info: Free. Children 8 and older are welcome with legal guardian. No dogs. (415) 262-4400, lat.ms/baldwinhills

Big Bear

The Big Bear Air Fair at Big Bear Airport will open with a sky-diving exhibition and provide opportunities to ride in helicopters and biplanes. Visitors can see vintage and modern aircraft and talk with pilots. The fair will have children’s attractions, including a climbing wall and bouncy castle, aviation-oriented souvenir booths and food vendors as well as a pancake breakfast.

When: Aug. 26

Cost/info: Free admission but fees for pancake breakfast and helicopter and plane rides. Family friendly. No dogs. (909) 585-3219, lat.ms/bigbearfair

Ventura

What’s billed as the largest corn toss competition on the West Coast takes place at the Throw Down downtown. Challenge yourself to play the game of tossing small dried-corn-filled bags into a hole in a slanted board or just eat seafood and listen to live music. Bands scheduled are Rey Fresco, Highway Starr playing country music and Mandex, called “Ventura’s ‘sleaziest’ hair metal-tribute band.”

When: Aug. 25-27

Cost, info: Free (except for food). Family-friendly. Leashed dogs welcome. (805) 643-3474, lat.ms/cornholetourney.

Palm Springs

Wear superhero, sci-fi or zombie attire to Palm Springs Comic Con and enter costume contests for adults and kids. There will be live music and dancing, and Lynda Carter (“Wonder Woman”) gives a special show. Events include Starfleet starship-simulators, “Star Wars” arcade, and zombie-themed maze, movie, party and crawl through downtown.

When: Aug. 25-27

Cost/info: Adult daily from $35 advance; “heroes” (active police, fire, EMS and military personnel) from $25; two children younger than 12 free with adult. No pets except registered service animals. (760) 359-8372, lat.ms/comiconps.

Always check before you go because weather or other factors can affect events. Children should always be accompanied by an adult. Assume dogs must be on a leash. To suggest an event that’s cool and close to home, email travel@latimes.com.

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel