What's up for next weekend? Hula, bananas, beer and hay rides

From bananas to beer, hula to reggae, and hay rides to Halloween, a quirky weekend is coming to SoCal.

Santa Monica

What could be more L.A. than relaxing on an old-timey lawn chair on Santa Monica Pier cooled by ocean breezes while you watch Front Porch Cinema’s showing of “La La Land”? Film got your toes tapping? Dance or sing along. For the slow scenes, bring a folding chair, blanket or whatever you need to be comfy.

When: Sept. 29

Cost, info: Free (except for limited chair rental). Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (310) 458-8901, lat.ms/frontporchcinema

Los Angeles

Jump into Halloween by riding a tractor-pulled hay wagon on the Haunted Hayride winding through what’s billed as “genuinely haunted woods” at the Old Zoo in Griffith Park. Watch out for depraved clowns, find your way through a corn maze and beware of “the most vicious, depraved and ugliest souls” in the fiendish House of Shadows.

When: Sept. 29 and 30 (and various dates through Oct. 31)

Cost, info: From $35. Not recommended for children younger than 8. No dogs. (310) 993-8289, losangeleshauntedhayride.com

Port Hueneme

Enjoy all things banana at the sixth annual Port of Hueneme Banana Festival celebrating the long yellow fruit.

Banana treats include empanadas, beignets, fritters, funnel cakes, cupcakes, taffy and frozen chocolate-covered bananas. Four bands will perform, and arts-and-crafts makers will sell their wares. Kids can play musical instruments and gawk at reptiles from the education- and entertainment-focused Reptile Family. Go on water and land tours to see behind the scenes of the usually closed-to-the-public port.

When: Sept. 30

Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. No dogs. (805) 535-4060, bananaportfest.com

Torrance

Ease into the aloha spirit at the Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival while swaying to the island tunes of top ukulele artists, including Ukulenny, Kalei Gamiao, Cynthia Lin and Honoka & Azita.

Take a beginner or advanced ukulele class, or learn to hula. Then cool off with traditional Hawaiian shave ice.

When: Sept. 30

Cost, info: Adults $45, students with student I.D. $20, children younger than 12 free. Only service dogs permitted. (800) 595-4849. ukuleleisfun.com

Funner

Hop Heads & Dreads means dozens of craft-beer breweries pouring and reggae playing at the afternoon event at Harrah’s Resort SoCal in north San Diego County.

Bands include reggae-focused Hirie and the Green, from Hawaii, as well as the blues-rock-funk-and-hip-hop swingin’ Katastro.

When: Sept. 30

Cost, info: Adult $70, $50 for designated driver. Adults 21 and older only. No dogs. (760) 751-3100, lat.ms/headsdreads

Buena Park

Get psyched up for fall and learn a little local history along the way at the Olde Tyme Fall Festival.

Think autumn with vendors selling wreaths, handmade blankets, Halloween decorations and snow cones. Child-friendly Halloween tales will be told at the historic Bacon House, but during the Whitaker-Jaynes Estate tours, watch for ghosts.

When: Sept. 30

Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (714) 562-3550, lat.ms/buenaparkfest

