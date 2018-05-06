What's up for Mother's Day weekend: Events for May 10-13

It's a Mother's Day weekend filled with variety. Take Mom on a trip to West Africa or Louisiana without leaving SoCal. More together time? Watch noir films, run to help moms who have cancer or take a dance class.
Palm Springs
Wear black to the Arthur Lyons Film Noir Festival at the Camelot Theatres. Special guests will be available for question-and-answer sessions after some of the films.
When: May 10-13
Cost, info: From $13, plus fees. Family-friendly. Service animals only. (760) 325-6565
San Diego
Journey to Louisiana at the Gator by the Bay, Music, Food and Crawfish Festival at Spanish Landing Park. More than 100 performers will play blues, Cajun, zydeco, rockabilly, salsa and country tunes on seven stages. Hop onto one of five wooden dance floors – and take a free lesson. Visit the French Quarter Food Court for jambalaya, alligator, po' boys and beignets.
When: May 10-13
Cost, info: Adults from $35; children 17 and younger free with paid adult. Service dogs only, with certification and marked vest. (619) 234-8612
Pasadena
At BoldPas, wander past 13 large-scale art installations in historic alleys throughout Old Pasadena. Visitors will also find artists at work, interactive installations and a shimmering skyscape made from air bags and iridescent cellophane.
When: Noon May 12
Cost, info: Free. Dogs on leash OK in most areas. (626) 356-9725
Anaheim
Join the Mommy & Me Cancer Foundation 5K Run at Angel Stadium to help raise money for mothers who have cancer and are raising children. DJ Icy Ice from the Beat Junkies and others are scheduled to perform.
When: Registration opens at 6 a.m.; race at 9 a.m. May 12
Cost, info: Adults $45; cancer survivors $25; children 12 and younger $25. No dogs. (714) 861-0705
Beverly Hills
Get down with an African dance class taught by Cameroon-born dancer and choreographer Titus Fotso at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. This lesson concentrates on the music, artistry and traditions of West African culture, and Energetic drummers will help keep you on the beat.
When: 5 p.m. May 13
Cost, info: Free. No dogs. (310) 746-4000
Note: Always check before you go because weather or other factors can affect events. Children should always be accompanied by an adult. Assume dogs must be on a leash. To suggest an event that's cool and close to home, email travel@latimes.com at least four weeks before the event.