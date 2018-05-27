Here's what to do the weekend of June 1-3: It's all rounded up for you with a cherry on top

Travel from the South Pacific to outer space or go back in time with tribute bands next weekend. You can even eat while working to end hunger.

Beaumont

The 100th anniversary of the Beaumont Cherry Festival will be celebrated with music, entertainment, rides and food, especially cherries. Performers scheduled to play include Jefferson Starship, Eddie Money and more. On Saturday the parade takes place on Beaumont Avenue and 6th Street, but most events take place at Stewart Park.

When: Festival May 31-June 3, parade 10:30 a.m. June 2.

Cost, info: Adults $7, seniors (age 60 and older) $5, children (6-13) $3, children (5 and younger) free, active military and law enforcement (ID required) $5. Only service dogs permitted. (951) 572-3197, beaumontcherryfestival.org

Brea

When: June 1-3

Cost, info: Free, but fees for rides and food. Only service dogs permitted. (714) 987-1786, lat.ms/breafest

Indian Wells

Instead of Little Green Men, visitors will find a 360-degree dome theater, hot-air balloons and a large-scale magic show at Contact in the Desert at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa. Guest speakers will participate in more than 50 lectures, 45 workshops and eight panel discussions. Tours will head deeper into the desert to “UFO hotspot” Giant Rock and the Integratron.

When: June 1-4

Cost, info: One person $285 ($260 in advance), two people $505 ($470 in advance). For children 13 and older. Only service dogs permitted. (760) 507-4967, contactinthedesert.com

Long Beach

Explore the cultures of our ocean at the 15th Pacific Islander Festival at the Aquarium of the Pacific. Enjoy art, music, dance and cultural artifacts from Hawaii, Tahiti, Guam, Fiji and more.

When: 9 a.m. June 2 and 3

Cost, info: Adults (12-61) $26.95, seniors (62 and older) $25.95, children (3-11) $17.95, children (2 and younger) free. Only trained service dogs permitted. (562) 590-3100, lat.ms/pacislandfest

Los Angeles

The 21st South Robertson Community Festival will feature music, dance, games and “villages” focused on pets, health, community, environment and safety. The event at South Robertson Boulevard and Cattaraugus Avenue will also have food trucks, boutique booths and a kids’ zone.

When: 11 a.m. June 3

Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (424) 260-5042, sorofest.com

Culver City

Sample gourmet cuisine and beverages created by some of the area’s best chefs, sommeliers and mixologists at Taste of the Nation at Media Park. Fund-raiser for No Kid Hungry.

When: 1 p.m. June 3.

Cost, info: Adults from $110, children (6-13) $25, children (5 and younger) free. No dogs permitted. (877) 268-2783, lat.ms/tasteofthenation

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel