Close-to-home events for June 8-10

Whether it’s the theaters and parks of Hollywood or the lavender fields of Cherry Valley and mysteries of Santa Catalina Island, you can head all over the place for cool events next weekend.
Hollywood and Los Angeles
The Hollywood Fringe Festival, celebrating freedom of expression, community art and collaborative work, will take place in 34 venues and offer 2,000 performances. Whether your thing is comedy, romance, music or something else entirely, you will find something to connect with.
When: June 7-24
Cost, info: Ticket prices vary. Many performances have adult themes so consider that before bringing children. Only service animals permitted. (323) 455-4585, hollywoodfringe.org
Cherry Valley
Attendees at the Lavender Festival at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn will find fields of lavender as well as seminars and demonstrations about lavender, succulents, herbs, nutrition and more. Kids and adults can go for a horseback ride through a cactus garden. Food for purchase includes lavender goat cheese, honey-lavender ice cream and other lavender-inspired dishes.
When: June 7-10 and 14-17
Cost, info: Adults $8, children (13-17 years old) $6, children (12 and younger) free. Fees for horseback riding, food and some crafts. No dogs permitted. (951) 845-1151, thelavenderfestival.com
Irvine
The Big Irish Fair and Music Festival at Orange County Great Park celebrates everything Irish, especially the tunes. Live Irish music is the soundtrack for arts and crafts, Irish and other food, and a Leprechaun Kingdom for kids.
When: June 9 and 10
Cost, info: Adults from $25, seniors (62 and older) $20, students $20, children (12 and younger) free. Only service dogs with tags permitted. (760) 338-9327, irishfair.org
West Hollywood
The Los Angeles Pride Festival in West Hollywood Park features culture, art and three stages of music, including Latin and hip-hop. Food choices include vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free items. Some activities are suitable only for ages 18 and older.
When: June 9 and 10
Cost, info: From $25. Must be 18 or older to enter some exhibits. Only service animals permitted. (323) 969-8302, lapride.org
Beverly Hills
Burn some calories by taking a Vogue dance class outdoors on the Promenade Terrace of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Gymnastics, ballet, martial arts and pantomime are part of the invigorating dance.
When: 5 p.m. June 10
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. No dogs permitted. (310) 746-4000, lat.ms/voguedance
Avalon
Head to Santa Catalina Island for Charles Phoenix’s Catalinaland Retro Slide Show at the historic 1929 Art Deco movie palace in the town’s iconic round Casino. The one-man show features the island’s flying fish, Bird Park, the Wrigley family (former owners of the island) and various mysteries of the isle’s past. Festive dress is encouraged but not expected.
When: 2 p.m. June 10
Cost, info: $35. Family-friendly. No dogs permitted. (310) 510-2414, lat.ms/catalinaland.