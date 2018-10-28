Celebrate dogs and nature and farms, and help save habitat

Your next weekend could involve oceanside habitat restoration, visits to local farms and festivals celebrating dogs and nature.
Palos Verdes
You don’t need habitat-restoration experience to help save the coastal sage scrub at Alta Vicente Reserve with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy; just wear closed-toed shoes and use sun protection, and bring water and a snack. Tools, gloves, training and views of the ocean and Catalina Island are on the house. When you’re finished removing invasive plants, you can hike the nearby trails or enjoy a picnic lunch. Online reservations available, walk-ins welcome.
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 3
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. No dogs. (310) 541-7613
Ventura County
You can tour a few of Ventura County’s more than 20 farms in one day on Ventura County Farm Day. See furry Scottish Highland cattle at Apricot Lane Farms in Moorpark, allow your eyes to water at Gills Onions in Oxnard and feed alpacas at Windy Hill in Somis. Preregistration required for some tours.
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 3
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. No dogs. (805) 901-0213
Lompoc
Grind acorns, weave baskets and experience the blending of colonial Spanish and Chumash Native American life at Village Days at La Purísima Mission State Historic Park. When you’ve made your share of traditional dolls and soapstone beads, you can hike or tour the rest of the 2,000-acre park.
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 3
Cost, info: Free except for $6 parking. Family-friendly. Dogs OK. (805) 733-3713
Carslbad
More than 900 vendors and 100,000 people are expected to fill Grand Avenue and surrounding streets at the Carlsbad Village Street Faire. Organizers say “everything fathomable” will be for sale, from clothing and home decor to Thai and Hawaiian food. Little ones can head to the children’s area for rock climbing and a bounce house, while older folks can watch TV and live bands at the beer garden.
When: 8 a.m. Nov. 4
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs OK. (760) 945-9288
Los Angeles
Woofstock 90210 is Beverly Hills’ annual festival for dogs and their owners. If your pooch loves to show off, register it in the pet parade and talent show; if it’s more reserved, check out the face and body painting for dogs and humans, dog-agility performances by Disc Dogs and plenty of food trucks and pet-related vendors. Pet adoption and veterinary services available on site.
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 4
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. (310) 285-6830
Laguna Beach
Explore the connections between art and science at the Laguna Art Museum Art & Nature Family Festival. Meet sea urchins and touch shark jaws, create necklaces of tide pool sea stars, paint watercolors alongside artists, and learn about Laguna Canyon’s native plants and animals.
When: 2 p.m. Nov. 4
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. No dogs. (949) 494-8971