Climb the tower, speak your mind and roam the campus at Berkeley

The Campanile, a.k.a. Sather Tower, looms over the campus at UC Berkeley.

Why: This is where the University of California began, where anti-war protests challenged then-Gov. Reagan in the '60s, and where you can get a fine view, whether you're red or blue, from the landmark that some people call the Campanile and some call Sather Tower.

What: For the view from the 307-foot tower, ride the elevator up, take 38 more steps and there you are, with the Bay Area spread at your feet.

Next to the Campanile is South Hall, the campus' first building, erected in 1873. (Since then, the UC system has grown to 10 campuses.)

For a different sort of campus overview, drop by the campus visitor center or take a student-led tour. It's sure to include Sproul Plaza, the campus crossroads for more than 40,000 undergrads and graduate students on 178 acres.

Odds are good on your tour, you'll also hear about the parking places that Berkeley reserves for its Nobel laureates. Check whether there's a museum exhibit or performance on campus while you're there.

Where: Telegraph Avenue and Bancroft Way, Berkeley, 373 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Adult admission $3. Student-led and self-guided campus tours are free. Undergrad tuition, fees, room and board: $28,510 a year.

Info: Campanile visits and campus tours