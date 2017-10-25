The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors. Or use the filters in blue below to seek out great spots in each of 12 California regions: North Coast, Shasta Cascade, Gold Country, S.F. Bay Area, High Sierra, Central Valley, Central Coast, Deserts, Inland Empire and the counties of L.A., Orange and San Diego.
Eat at Buck's, the Silicon Valley crossroads of flapjacks and the information age
|Chris Erskine
Why: Who’d have guessed that the future would be figured out at a strip mall? Yet here's Buck’s of Woodside. Elon Musk hangs out here, and PayPal was formed at that little booth in the corner. Think of it as an incubator of the digital future. It also serves a pretty mean omelet.
What: Buck’s benefits from its Silicon Valley location and address in the town of Woodside, a forested and hilly enclave where rich investors are plentiful.
The diner draws clusters of visionaries for breakfast, lunch and dinner, though morning is prime time for digital deal-making.
Location is just part of its success. Its whimsical décor captures America’s pioneering spirit, and reminds us that invention is a form of child’s play.
The walls and ceiling feature vintage Cracker Jack toys (dating to 1905), space suits, 11-foot airships and model cities built of Gummy Bears.
Owner/founder Jamis MacNiven’s displays give the place the feel of a children’s museum, and are a huge part of the reason his restaurant draws such a family crowd on weekends, when youth soccer teams can be seen using Buck’s as a relaxing post-game pit stop.
During the week, the restaurant draws more of a business crowd, often filling the roomy dining area by 8 a.m. Outside, hitching posts are provided to locals who arrive on horseback.
They come for the fresh and generous portions. But mostly, I think they come for ambience, lore and the sense that great things happen here.
Where: 3062 Woodside Road, Woodside, in San Mateo County, about 360 miles northwest of downtown L.A.
How much: Items start at about $8, but expect $15-$20 for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Info: Buck’s of Woodside