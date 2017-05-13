Ascend the steps, scrutinize the murals and scan the skyline from Coit Tower in San Francisco

Why: It's a triple-threat atop Telegraph Hill. And that's not even counting the parrots.

What: Coit Tower went up in 1933. Even if the wrap-around views from the top of Coit Tower weren't spectacular (and they are), the recently restored murals on the ground floor are a witty, provocative window into the hard times and lefty politics of the 1930s, well worth the price of admission by themselves. And if you want some exercise, you can earn your views by starting at the foot of the Filbert Steps and climbing to the Tower (which has an elevator).

On your way, stay alert for a dire, shrieking sound. That would be the parrots. They're famous, locally and beyond, for perching and conversing in the trees on and around Telegraph Hill.

Also, be sure to ask one of the Tower's guide for a story or two about Lillie Hitchcock Coit, the quirky, firefighter-loving philanthropist who donated the money that build that tower. (By the way, S.F. historians insist that the tower was not designed to resemble a fire hose nozzle. But you have to wonder.)

Where: 1 Telegraph Hill Blvd., San Francisco, 382 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: To ride the elevator to the top, it's $8 per adult visitor. (S.F. residents pay $6.)

Info: Coit Tower