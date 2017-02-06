Bathe in strange vibrations at the Integratron near Joshua Tree

Why: Because sonically, you may be unclean. And the acoustics of this place are amazing.

What: The Integratron , on the fringe of Landers about 20 miles north of Joshua Tree National Park , was supposed to be about time travel, geomagnetism and extraterrestrial life. Its creator, George Van Tassel (1910-1978), said he was influenced by Moses' Tabernacle, the work of Nikola Tesla and a visit from a being from Venus in 1953.

But times change. And ownership changed. And now the Integratron is about sound baths. That is, personal growth, internal harmony and the sort of calm and wonder that emerge when somebody coaxes strange vibrations from a series of tuned crystal bowls in a room full of uncanny resonance. In the middle of the desert.

The all-wood dome is 38 feet tall, 55 feet in diameter. The usual sound bath lasts 60 minutes under the building's distinctive domed roof. No water or disrobing is involved. The Integratron is open by appointment only (no tours) and closed on Tuesdays. (It was also closed for the month of January 2017.)

Scientists, meditators, musicians, corporate thinkers, Huell Howser and Anthony Bourdain have all found their way here. But don't worry. If this isn't your wavelength -- or if amazing acoustics make you thirsty -- Pappy and Harriet's is just down the road.

Where: 2477 Belfield Blvd., Landers, San Bernardino County, 136 miles east of downtown L.A.

How much: Group sound baths (by reservation) are priced at $25 per person on weekdays, $35 on weekends (age 12 and over). A private sound bath (one to four guests, Wednesdays-Fridays.) costs $250. Sorry, no overnights.

Info: The Integratron