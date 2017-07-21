Bow before Mt. Shasta, North Star of Northern California

Why: The Shasta Cascade region is full of volcanic mountains, green forests and trout-bearing rivers. But this is its defining landmark. Everywhere you turn, there's Mt. Shasta. And it never seems to get old.

What: Mt. Shasta stands 14,179 feet above sea level. Climb it? You could try. But that might take two or three days. There's no well-trod trail to the top, like the one on Mt. Whitney. And the most popular route is called Avalanche Gulch. (I'll pass.) But you can also pay tribute more discreetly.

You could gaze meaningfully in its direction while strolling to dinner in the adjacent and prosperous little city of Mt. Shasta. (try Lilys restaurant). Or you could hike in Castle Crags State Park, which is full of granite-strewn slopes offering northerly views toward Shasta, especially along the park's Crags Trail. There's also the Black Butte Trail, a 5.2-mile round-trip hike that takes you up, up, up a cinder cone just west of Shasta.

For road-trippers, there's Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway, which reaches north to Crater Lake (in Oregon) and south to Lassen Volcanic National Park and environs. Or just stay alert along Interstate 5. Eventually that great hulk — a very white hulk in spring and early summer — will rise up like a high-country hallucination.

Where: The mountain, part of Shasta-Trinity National Forest, stands 62 miles north of Redding, 612 miles north of downtown L.A.

How much: It's free to look. Dinner dishes at Lilys run $13 to $30.

Info: Mt. Shasta Chamber of Commerce