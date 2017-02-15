Caress Disney Hall in downtown L.A.

Why: Because this building begs to be touched.

What: Gleaming, silvery, curvaceous Walt Disney Concert Hall stands along Grand Avenue, the cultural corridor at the edge of downtown L.A.'s government quarter. When Frank Gehry's hall was going up, some local highbrows scoffed that it would be a secondhand landmark; the architect had already unveiled a similarly sheathed Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain. But since the L.A. venue's 2003 opening, Southern California has embraced Disney Hall in a big way. Up close, you can see yourself in it.

If you can catch the L.A. Philharmonic or another performer from one of the 2,265 seats here, do it. (Be prepared for sightlines but scant leg room.)

Or you could just do a free, self-guided hourlong audio tour of the building's exterior. Start in the lobby and don't expect to see the interior of the hall. (It stays busy with rehearsals). Most days, somebody hands out headsets between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Or you could just prowl around outside.

And remember, there's a lot more music next door at the Music Center, which is home to the Center Theater Group , L.A. Opera and many a dance and touring production.

Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., in downtown Los Angeles.

How much : L.A. Philharmonic concert tickets cost $20 -$220.

Info : Walt Disney Concert Hall