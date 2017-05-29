Climb Conzelman Road to the Marin Headlands for epic Golden Gate views

Why: This road, accessible from Highway 101 just after you cross the Golden Gate Bridge, is only about 5 miles long. But it delivers to you a perspective you can't get anywhere else.

What: Conzelman Road, beloved equally by road cyclists and photographers, climbs into the Marin Headlands. It can take you to at least three great places. One is Battery Spencer, an old military gun placement built in the 19th century to protect the entry to San Francisco Bay. From there you get unparalleled views of the bridge with the city behind it -- especially at dusk.

Another highlight, farther up the road, is Hawk Hill, a viewpoint near the top of the headlands that's a favorite with bird-watchers and whale-watchers. And then near the road's end is the Point Bonita Lighthouse (built in 1855, open Saturday, Sunday and Mondays afternoons), clinging to a wave-lashed seacliff. All three spots require some walking, but all the paths are less than a mile.

Where: Take Highway 101 north from San Francisco across the Golden Gate Bridge. Exit Alexander Avenue. Follow Alexander left when it turns and goes under the 101, then turn right (south) on Conzelman Road and head uphill. Battery Spencer is 0.3 of a mile up the hill.Conzelman Road is 399 miles north of downtown L.A.

How much: Free.

Info: Golden Gate National Recreation Area