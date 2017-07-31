Cling to the coast at Northern California's Sea Ranch

Why: These vacation homes and lodge hug a splendidly rugged stretch of the northern Sonoma County coast. And many of the buildings are designed to mimic the organic forms of the landscape.

What: From its controversial birth in 1965, Sea Ranch has been a utopian experiment: top-drawer architects building low-slung homes and a 20-room lodge in hopes that they'll all but disappear into the larger seascape. (The environmentalists who fought against the project may have lost the battle, but they went on to spur creation of the California Coastal Commission in 1972.)

Though the compound take up about 10 miles of coast, individual fences, lawns and most ornamentation are basically banned. There's plenty of hiking, biking and kayaking, along with a links-style golf course. Celebrated landscape architect Lawrence Halprin was a key player in the resort's development.

Several different agencies (including the ones below) handle the resort's rental houses, so you may have to do a little sleuthing. Even if you don't sleep at the resort, there are several public access points to the resort's beaches.

Where: 60 Sea Walk Dr., The Sea Ranch, 110 miles northwest of San Francisco, 483 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Rental homes typically begin around $295 per night in summer, dipping lower the rest of the year. Most rooms at the Sea Ranch Lodge run $259-$319 on summer weekens, dipping as low as $229 on winter weekdays.

Info: Sea Ranch Lodge, Sea Ranch Rentals, Sea Ranch Getaways, Rams Head Realty & Rentals, Ocean View Properties, Vacasa, Sea Ranch Escape