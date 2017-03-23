Why: Because from here, you can see city lights, scan distant stars and check your weight on Mars.

What: It was 1935 when city leaders unveiled this observatory high in the Griffith Park part of the Hollywood Hills. Now it's one of our most familiar landmarks -- "the hood ornament of Los Angeles," in the words of observatory director Edwin C. Krupp.

Inside, three levels of exhibits introduce you and your children to the cosmos; the history of astronomy; the varying gravity on different planets; and many cool visual effects. (The two lowest levels were added when the observatory expanded underground in 2006.)

The iconic outside includes three green copper domes, a pristine lawn; and a bronze bust of James Dean, who sulked here in scenes from the 1955 film “Rebel Without a Cause.” (There's no sculpture yet for Arnold Schwarzenegger, who landed here as a cyborg in 1984's "The Terminator.")

Looking out from here at dusk, you not only see the twinkly lights of the city grid below, but you also have a fine view of the Hollywood sign and Hollywood hills to the west. Be warned: The parking lot fills up fast.

Check the observatory website for parking options. Or consider a 2 1/2-mile morning hike up from Fern Dell, where parking is easier and the Trails Cafe will sell you an avocado sandwich.

Where: 2800 E. Observatory Road, Los Angeles, 7 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Admission to the building, grounds and parking lot is free. Presentations in the 290-seat Samuel Oschin Planetarium tickets (inside the largest of the three green domes) cost $7 per adult and $5 per child or student.

Info: Griffith Observatory.