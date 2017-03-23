TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: Size up classic cars, tour historic Union Station and collect OMG reactions at colorful Venice Beach
Confront James Dean (and the universe) at Griffith Observatory, hood ornament of L.A.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Why: Because from here, you can see city lights, scan distant stars and check your weight on Mars.

What: It was 1935 when city leaders unveiled this observatory high in the Griffith Park part of the Hollywood Hills. Now it's one of our most familiar landmarks -- "the hood ornament of Los Angeles," in the words of observatory director Edwin C. Krupp.

Inside, three levels of exhibits introduce you and your children to the cosmos; the history of astronomy; the varying gravity on different planets; and many cool visual effects. (The two lowest levels were added when the observatory expanded underground in 2006.)

The iconic outside includes three green copper domes, a pristine lawn; and a bronze bust of James Dean, who sulked here in scenes from the 1955 film “Rebel Without a Cause.” (There's no sculpture yet for Arnold Schwarzenegger, who landed here as a cyborg in 1984's "The Terminator.") 

Looking out from here at dusk, you not only see the twinkly lights of the city grid below, but you also have a fine view of the Hollywood sign and Hollywood hills to the west. Be warned: The parking lot fills up fast.

Check the observatory website for parking options. Or consider a 2 1/2-mile morning hike up from Fern Dell, where parking is easier and the Trails Cafe will sell you an avocado sandwich.

Where: 2800 E. Observatory Road, Los Angeles, 7 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Admission to the building, grounds and parking lot is free. Presentations in the 290-seat Samuel Oschin Planetarium tickets (inside the largest of the three green domes) cost $7 per adult and $5 per child or student.

Info: Griffith Observatory.

