Confront the gnarled and gray Old Veteran tree at Point Lobos

Why: Smashing waves, hanging fog, beguiling rocks, sea creatures, birds, birders, hikers, painters, photographers and haunting trees -- all flourish here. And the Old Veteran might be the most haunting tree of all.

What: Point Lobos State Natural Reserve , three miles south of Carmel, covers just under 400 acres. Within a few years of the Gold Rush of 1849, dozens of Chinese immigrant fishing families arrived to gather abalone, urchin and other species. Whalers made this a base camp. Japanese and Portuguese immigrants too.

An abalone cannery operated until 1928. And believe it or not, there was also coal mining nearby. But since 1933, it's been a state-owned reserve.

As for the Old Veteran -- it stands along the 1.4-mile North Shore Trail between Whalers Cove and Sea Lion Point, clinging to a cliff top, its trunk bleached, roots and branches reaching every which way -- is it a Monterey cypress or a wayward Vincent Van Gogh hallucination?