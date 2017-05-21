Count rooms and whisper 'Rosebud' at Hearst Castle

Smoke from nearby brushfires drifted near Hearst Castle in summer 2016, but no flames reached the property.

Why: In a state known for its outlandish mansions, this is the boondoggle that set the standard. Construction began in the 1920s and continued into the '40s.

What: There are 165 rooms in this palace, which was designed by Julie Morgan according to the whims of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst (who died in 1951). Now owned and operated by the state park system, the castle includes a main house, three guest houses, one elaborate tiled indoor pool, another pool outdoors, all on 127 hilltop acres of gardens and grounds and, yes, the occasional roaming zebra.

The rooms are festooned with hundreds of artworks and artifacts Hearst collected abroad. In the billiard room, Flemish tapestries hang beneath a 15th-century Spanish ceiling.

So outsized was Hearst's lifestyle that it helped inspire writer/director/actor Orson Welles (a figure of some heft himself) to make the movie "Citizen Kane" (1941), about a man who inherits wealth, publishes newspapers, builds a castle, entertains fabulous friends yet is never quite satisfied.

Where: 750 Hearst Castle Rd., San Simeon, 244 miles northwest of downtown L.A. If you're not spending the night in Cambria, as many travelers do, the Cavalier Oceanfront Resort, fronting the ocean in San Simeon, is a good option.

How much: Five different public tours are offered (some wheelchair-accessible, some not), plus evening tours in spring and fall. Ticket prices start at $25 for adults, $12 for kids ages 5-12.

