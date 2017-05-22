Discover Alta California's first Spanish mission in San Diego

Why: California Catholicism. Mission revival architecture. The cultural collision between Native California and European expansionism. They've all got roots here.

What: The now-sainted Junipero Serra founded the first version of the Mission Basilica San Diego de Alcalá in 1769, beginning a chain of 21 missions that would stretch north to Sonoma and give European civilization a toehold on the West Coast. But that first mission, closer to the coast, was soon relocated to its current spot near the San Diego River, six miles inland.

The whitewashed building is a working church, with daily masses, a museum and courtyard. In the museum you will find artifacts and photos, including brief mention of the bloody 1775 revolt here (when Indians rose up to kill a missionary, blacksmith and carpenter and burn down the building) and the site's brief uses as Army barracks and an Indian school. Like many of the missions, the complex was largely reconstructed in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Where: 10818 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego, 123 miles southeast of downtown L.A.

How much: Free. For guided tours, adults are asked to donate $2 each.

Info: Mission San Diego