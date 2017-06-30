Explore space from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Canada

Why: Maybe you've always wondered about the nature of the universe, or maybe you just wanted to be a rock on Mars. Either way, here’s your chance.

What: You can visit the Jet Propulsion Laboratory on a weekday tour or through its annual open house, the “Explore JPL” weekend. (In 2017, it was May 20-21.) In one Explore JPL event this year at the well-guarded campus in the foothills La Cañada Flintridge, visitors got down low and imagined they were pebbles and boulders on faraway Mars while a remote-controlled “prototype” rover slowly climbed over them. Wicked-smart engineers and scientists explained their projects, which entailed studying the poles of Jupiter, the rings of Saturn and Earth's atmospheric carbon dioxide levels, as measured from space.