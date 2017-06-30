The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.
Explore space from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Canada
|Sara Lessley
Why: Maybe you've always wondered about the nature of the universe, or maybe you just wanted to be a rock on Mars. Either way, here’s your chance.
What: You can visit the Jet Propulsion Laboratory on a weekday tour or through its annual open house, the “Explore JPL” weekend. (In 2017, it was May 20-21.) In one Explore JPL event this year at the well-guarded campus in the foothills La Cañada Flintridge, visitors got down low and imagined they were pebbles and boulders on faraway Mars while a remote-controlled “prototype” rover slowly climbed over them. Wicked-smart engineers and scientists explained their projects, which entailed studying the poles of Jupiter, the rings of Saturn and Earth's atmospheric carbon dioxide levels, as measured from space.
Can’t make the open house? Sign up in advance for a weekday tour, where you’ll visit key sites like Mission Control and the Spacecraft Assembly Building. Or, in the von Kármán Visitor Center, read and dream about where the golden record aboard Voyager (packed with Earth’s sounds and images) is now: far, far away.
Where: 4800 Oak Grove Dr., La Cañada Flintridge, 15 miles northeast of downtown L.A.
How much: Free. But reservations are required, and tours, lectures and other events often fill up months in advance.
Info: JPL Public Tours