Flash back to European arrival at Cabrillo National Monument, San Diego

Why: This is where Europe first glimpsed the California coast. Nowadays, it's where you can see Coronado and Tijuana from on high, and tidepools up close.

What: In 1542, explorer Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo became the first European to sight California from the sea when he spotted the Point Loma peninsula, then came ashore. Perched high on the point, Cabrillo National Monument has a visitor center explaining what Cabrillo’s sighting meant for Spain and the world. (The mysterious explorer died later on the same expedition.)

A short walk away on the monument grounds is the first Point Loma lighthouse, built in the 19th century. And if the history and the wide views aren't enough, you'll find dramatic sandstone formations and tidepooling opportunities along the water's edge.

On the way to the monument, you'll pass through Ft. Rosecrans military cemetery, resting place of 100,000 military personnel and their family members. If you want to learn more about Cabrillo, head to the San Diego Maritime Museum and its reconstruction of his ship, the San Salvador.

Where: 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Drive, San Diego, 124 miles south of downtown L.A.

How much: $10 per vehicle.

Info: Cabrillo National Monument, San Diego Tourism Authority