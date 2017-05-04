Giggle at the parody songs and massive hats of Beach Blanket Babylon, S.F.'s longest-running revue

Why: Because this nightclub revue's hats and wigs put the "top" in topical humor. It's been amusing tourists (and the occasional local) in North Beach for more than 40 years.

What: To start, it's not about beaches, blankets or Babylon. Its wafer-thin plot, about Snow White seeking her Prince Charming, is an excuse to lurch from one parody song to another, lampooning pop personalities (and placing a series of ridiculous lids and rugs atop their heads).

The theater holds about 375 people. The production (formally titled "Steve Silver's Beach Blanket Babylon") has been regularly updated since its creation by producer Steve Silver in 1974. But the buoyant spirit that Silver started remains. (He died in 1995.) Admirers have included New York Times theater critic Charles Isherwood.

The show reflects the city's bohemian ways and lefty politics, naturally, but not as much as you might imagine. I was surprised to find that Donald Trump and his kin (recast as the Von Trump family singers) didn't turn up until the last quarter of the show. Bar on site.

Children are allowed (and alcohol is withheld) at Sunday matinee and evening shows. But this is a better fit for teens and beyond.

Where: Club Fugazi, Beach Blanket Babylon Boulevard (Green Street), San Francisco, 387 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Adult tickets $25-$135. Shows are offered Wednesday through Sunday nights, with matinees Saturdays and Sundays.

Info: Beach Blanket Babylon