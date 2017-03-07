Gobble aebleskiver in the Danish hamlet of Solvang

Why: A tennis-ball size dollop of dough. A slice of apple inside. Some raspberry jam. And outside, a dusting of powdered sugar. This is no mere collection of calories. It's cultural.

What : Arne's Aebleskiver, the dessert described above, is a big draw at the Solvang Restaurant (and elsewhere in Solvang) because it's tasty and because it's an emblem of Solvang's enduring Danish history.

This dates to 1911, when immigrant Danish educators put down stakes. Over time, the theme proved a big lure for tourists.

A century later, the tourist-friendly town is full of windmills and design homages to Denmark. Alongside Danish-named stalwarts such as the Atterdag, Hamlet and King Frederik inns are an increasing number of retailers who lean toward wine-country style and several enterprises owned by the increasingly prosperous Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, whose casino is about three miles east of town.

Don't miss the big red clog in front of the Solvang Shoe Store (Copenhagen Drive and First Street), and while you're downing that dessert, scope out the Danish sayings emblazoned on the beams of the Solvang Restaurant.

By the way, the restaurant serves breakfast and lunch, no dinner. Also be advised that the Viking Burgers do not contain real Vikings.

Where: 1672 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang, 128 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much : At the Solvang Restaurant, aebleskiver goes for $4 for three balls. It's a tad less if you order at the take-away window. And it's $7 with ice cream.

Info: Solvang Restaurant .