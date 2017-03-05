Why : Because they're not making stagecoach stops like this anymore.

What: The Cold Spring Tavern is tucked along the roadside up on San Marcos Pass above Santa Barbara. This rustic joint has been uniting bikers and dressed-down upper-crusters for decades. The tavern serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with live music and tri-tip on weekends and cheap chili during happy hour. Visit on a Saturday or Sunday. The earlier you arrive, the easier parking will be, and the sooner city life will recede.

Born as a stage stop in the 1880s and owned by the same family since the 1940s, the Cold Spring and its four fireplaces are half an hour's drive from Santa Barbara. The fanciest part of the property is its dimly lighted restaurant interior (where game meats like buffalo, lamb, duck, rabbit and venison are specialties). The folksiest is the patio, where tri-tip sandwiches and beer are often found.

Most Sunday afternoons, the acoustic duo of Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan play the patio, as they have for two decades.

Where: 5995 Stagecoach Road, Santa Barbara city and county, 109 miles northwest of downtown L.A..

How much : A tri-tip sandwich or burger for lunch costs $10.75 Dinner main dishes (chicken, duck, ribs, steak) cost about $25.

Info : Cold Spring Tavern