Here's our growing guide to essential California adventures, easy to edgy. We'll be adding to it daily all year. And we won't suggest an adventure unless one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors have tried it.
Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.
Gorge on tri-tip and acoustic blues at a tavern in the mountains above Santa Barbara
|Christopher Reynolds
Why : Because they're not making stagecoach stops like this anymore.
What: The Cold Spring Tavern is tucked along the roadside up on San Marcos Pass above Santa Barbara. This rustic joint has been uniting bikers and dressed-down upper-crusters for decades. The tavern serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with live music and tri-tip on weekends and cheap chili during happy hour. Visit on a Saturday or Sunday. The earlier you arrive, the easier parking will be, and the sooner city life will recede.
Born as a stage stop in the 1880s and owned by the same family since the 1940s, the Cold Spring and its four fireplaces are half an hour's drive from Santa Barbara. The fanciest part of the property is its dimly lighted restaurant interior (where game meats like buffalo, lamb, duck, rabbit and venison are specialties). The folksiest is the patio, where tri-tip sandwiches and beer are often found.
Most Sunday afternoons, the acoustic duo of Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan play the patio, as they have for two decades.
Where: 5995 Stagecoach Road, Santa Barbara city and county, 109 miles northwest of downtown L.A..
How much : A tri-tip sandwich or burger for lunch costs $10.75 Dinner main dishes (chicken, duck, ribs, steak) cost about $25.
Info : Cold Spring Tavern