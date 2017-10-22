The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors. Or use the filters in blue below to seek out great spots in each of 12 California regions: North Coast, Shasta Cascade, Gold Country, S.F. Bay Area, High Sierra, Central Valley, Central Coast, Deserts, Inland Empire and the counties of L.A., Orange and San Diego.
Hitch your horse at Jocko's in Nipomo for a juicy slab of beef seared over red oak
|Chris Erskine
Why: You want history? There used to be a caged monkey behind the bar. But forget history. Concentrate on that insanely large slab of beef they just snow-shoveled off the grill and rushed to your table at the famed Jocko’s, in no-frills Nipomo, Calif.
What: Jocko’s is a central coast institution withcinderblock walls and local ranch brands burned into the paneling. Yep, this is farm country all right, a little dusty and proudly working class.
“Come in an monkey ’round,” the sign outside says, a nod to its former mascot.
The restaurant is named for Ralph “Jocko” Knotts, one of the original owner’s sons.
“Jocko was the second licensed driver in Nipomo, he was also ‘Justice of the Peace,’” a history of the restaurant states.
Now you understand Nipomo.
Over the years, the restaurant has changed locations and names, but for decades has drawn substantial crowds to its Santa Maria-style steakhouse, particularly on weekends.
Still colorful, and with customers lining up early – expect a short wait, even with a reservation – Jocko’s is renowned for its top-line beef charred over red oak.
Lunches and dinners come with salad and sides, on plates dominated by your steak, with just the right amount of fire applied to the outside, as if branded. For an additional $10, you can have your steak cut extra thick.
Request a table by the window if you can, overlooking the fire pits, and order the Spencer, a specialty rib-eye on the bone ($32). On Wednesday, don’t discount the roast turkey special, a local favorite.
Whatever you order, be prepared for a first-rate meal served at country prices, by a waitress who actually fusses over you a bit.
Where: 125 N. Thompson Ave., Nipomo, in San Luis Obispo County, 177 miles northwest of downtown L.A. on the 101.
How much: Complete dinners range from $20-$33
