Why: You want history? There used to be a caged monkey behind the bar. But forget history. Concentrate on that insanely large slab of beef they just snow-shoveled off the grill and rushed to your table at the famed Jocko’s, in no-frills Nipomo, Calif.

What: Jocko’s is a central coast institution withcinderblock walls and local ranch brands burned into the paneling. Yep, this is farm country all right, a little dusty and proudly working class.

“Come in an monkey ’round,” the sign outside says, a nod to its former mascot.

The restaurant is named for Ralph “Jocko” Knotts, one of the original owner’s sons.

“Jocko was the second licensed driver in Nipomo, he was also ‘Justice of the Peace,’” a history of the restaurant states.

Now you understand Nipomo.