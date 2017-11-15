Hum (or rap) along with a musical at the grand old Pantages Theatre in Hollywood

What: The Hollywood Pantages Theatre opened on Hollywood Boulevard in 1930. Through the decades it has hosted movies, vaudeville shows, the Academy Awards (in the 1950s) and, for the last 40 years, live theater. "The Lion King," "Wicked," "The Book of Mormon," "Hamilton" — all played here.

Since its last major renovation, in 2000, the 2,703-seat venue has been steeped in Art Deco details. The lobby alone is almost worth the price of admission, with grand chandeliers, star patterns in the ceiling and dramatic stairways at either end.

Outside, notice the sordid neon splendor of the Frolic Room bar's sign next door (and possibly the beery scent of the Frolic Room itself). The storied corner of Hollywood and Vine is about 100 feet to the west and the Hollywood/Vine Metro stop is almost as close.

Where: 6233 Hollywood Boulevard, 6 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: That varies widely. For the production of "Stomp" that's due in April, 2018, seats are as low as $47. During the August-December run of "Hamilton" in 2017, resale prices often began above $300 per seat.

Info: Pantages Theater