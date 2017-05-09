Why: Feeling blue? Head to Lake Tahoe, where that color has so many shades -- from dark Levi to pale baby blanket – that it is sure to cheer you. Better yet, rent a kayak or a canoe and dip your toes in one of the most lovely lakes in the world. Amazing beaches ring the lake, but at some point head south to Emerald Bay, to my mind the most dazzling freshwater cove in California.

What: Lake Tahoe is a large Sierra lake resting between California and Nevada. The north shore is anchored by Tahoe City, a bustling resort town with an array of restaurants, inns and a launch point for Truckee River float trips. It also features marinas with boat rentals, some pretty pricey. But boat rental shops dot the lake. A wonderful pit stop for food and drink is the deck at Sunnyside Resort, on the west side of the lake.

On the southwest shore, Emerald Bay State Park contains the 1929 Nordic-style mansion Vikingsholm, and the "Tea House" on Fannette Island, the only island to be found in all of Lake Tahoe.

Glassy at sunup and sunset, the lake can kick up in the afternoon. Summer temps run in the 70s, but the chill waters often make it feel cooler. All in all, it makes for a refreshing and sun-splashed adventure.

Where: Lake Tahoe's south shore is about 430 miles north of downtown L.A., about an eight-hour drive. Interstate 5 is considered faster, but U.S. 395 is more scenic. The California portion is divided between Placer County and El Dorado County.

How much: Kayak and canoe rentals start at about $40.

Info: Lake Tahoe tourism