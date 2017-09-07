Listen for frogs in Angels Camp, Calaveras County, where Mark Twain launched his literary career

What: Twain retold his frog story -- which today might strike you as a juvenile account of cruelty to animals -- back in the 1860s, a decade after the peak of the Gold Rush. The town of Angels Camp, still sleepy and surrounded by hills that turn a gorgeous green in spring, stages a frog-jumping contest during the county fair every spring -- in 2018, May 17-20.

Why : It was in the played-out boomtown of Angels Camp that a bartender told young Samuel Clemens the tale that became his first nationally acclaimed story -- "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County," written under the pen name Mark Twain.

No matter when you turn up, you can catch up on past results by reading the sidewalk plaques of the Frog Hop of Fame along Main Street. You can also see the building site and mural at Main Street and Birds Way where Twain heard the story; and Jackass Hill outside town, where the author started writing it. (This year's Mark Twain Wild West Fest, a daylong community party, is set for Oct. 21.)

For more history, stop by the Angels Camp Museum and Carriage House. For more amphibian biology, read this.

Where: The Frog Hop of Fame starts a few steps from the Calaveras Visitors Bureau, 1192 S. Main St., Angels Camp, 140 miles east of San Francisco, 340 miles northwest of downtown L.A. For a lively collection of restaurants, lodgings and shops, check out nearby Murphys, 8 miles northwest of Angels Camp.

How much: It's always free to walk Main Street. Frog jump contest entry fee: $5.

Info: Calaveras Visitors Bureau