Mourn the '60s and paw through old books and records on Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley

Why: Telegraph Avenue might not be tidy. And the sign that says "Drug Free Zone" is not especially convincing. But this neighborhood next to the U.C. Berkeley campus is knee-deep in revolutionary memories and recycled pop culture riches. Especially used books and old records.

What: You could start by browsing Moe's, the bookshop at 2476 Telegraph founded in 1959 by the late Moe Moskowitz and his wife, Barbara. It's got new, used and rare books on four levels -- the rarest are locked up on the top level.

Then move down a few doors to the new and used books and music at the Mad Monk Center for Anachronistic Media at 2454 Telegraph. ("No digital media!" proclaims their website.)

Or cross the street and dive into Rasputin Music and Movies (which shares ownership with Mad Monk) at 2401 Telegraph. Or try Amoeba (yet more music and movies) at 2455 Telegraph. If you don't wind up buying that 1971 John Fahey album you never knew you needed, or that quirky biography of W. Eugene Smith you never knew existed -- well, you've failed to catch the spirit here.

Also, if you're a student of the '60s, you might need a quick stroll through People's Park (half a block away at 2556 Haste St.), where many lost souls remain. But there will be no browsing at Cody's bookshop (a gathering place on Telegraph from the 1960s to 2006) or debriefing at Cafe Mediterraneum (1957-2016).

You can, however, linger a minute to inspect history of the Free Speech Movement, as portrayed in a great mural ("A People's History of Telegraph Avenue") at Telegraph and Haste. And if your burrito at Han's Bistro (2498 Telegraph) is like mine was, it will be massive and flavorful.

Where: The corner of Telegraph Avenue and Haste Street is three blocks south of the U.C. campus, 380 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Free. About $6 for the burrito.

Info: SFGate's neighborhood profile of Telegraph Avenue