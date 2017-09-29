Why: There is no publicly accessible golf course in the country with the history, spectacular coastal vistas, memorable holes and overall experience of Pebble Beach Golf Links.

What: Pebble Beach will host the U.S. Open championship for the sixth time in 2019 and is an annual stop on the PGA Tour for a reason: It’s a course of almost unimaginable beauty and variety. As magnificent as it appears on television, it’s beyond that in person. Noted golf course architect Tom Doak wrote in “The Confidential Guide to Golf Courses,” considered by many the bible of critiques of the world’s courses: “Your first time around, it’s probably as thrilling a course to play as any in the world.” No argument here. (The neighboring courses aren't bad, either.)

The only catch is that to be assured of a tee time, you need to book at least two nights at one of three Pebble Beach resorts. You can also show up first thing and put your name on a stand-by list, or you can try to make a tee time 24 hours in advance, but both those options are dicey, particularly during the busy season from April through November.

Where: 1700 17-Mile Drive, Pebble Beach, 5 miles southwest of Monterey, 325 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: $495 to $525, depending on time of year. Caddies, highly recommended, will run about an additional $150. As for rooms at the resorts, the Lodge at Pebble Beach starts at $840. The Inn at Spanish Bay, $720. Fairway One at the Lodge, $915. Casa Palmero, $1,000.

Info: Pebble Beach Golf Links