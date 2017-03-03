Pick up some horse sense at Clockers' Corner in Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

Why: A morning mingling with horsemen at Clockers’ Corner at Santa Anita Park, the thoroughbred track near Los Angeles, is one of the area’s best under-the-radar sports experiences. Coffee and admission are free. So is the advice.

What: The historic track, set against the rosy San Gabriel Mountains, holds workouts year-round from dawn till 10 a.m. almost every day. The thoroughbreds will show off right in front of you.

Trainers and owners are approachable, and mostly eager to chat. Most of the action takes place between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. On weekends, the free Seabiscuit Tour visits the stables, paddock gardens, jockeys room and carriage horses housed under the grandstands. The tours are at 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It all makes for a magical setting for anyone who loves the sight of great athletes in action.

Where: Arcadia, 18 miles from downtown L.A. (Enter Gate 8 off of Baldwin Avenue.)

How much: Free.

Info: Santa Anita Park , Call (626) 574-7223 to confirm the horse are running.