Confront California's biggest physical flaw at Point Reyes in Marin County
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: Below the green hills and muddy shores of the Point Reyes Peninsula, the San Andreas fault lurks. Meanwhile, above ground, cows graze and cyclists zoom down two-lane roads. In its beauty, fragility and increasing wealth, this is an emblematic piece of the Bay Area.
What: Seismologists say the peninsula sits atop the Pacific plate, which slowly lurches to the northwest while the North American plate (on the other side of Highway 1) lurches to the southwest. The seam between those plates is the San Andreas fault , California's most notorious physical flaw, stretching about 800 miles north and up to 10 miles deep from the Salton Sea to Mendocino County. Consider its disastrous potential as you walk the Point Reyes National Seashore's 0.6-mile Earthquake Trail (wheelchairs and dogs welcome), which starts near the seashore's Bear Valley Visitor Center and leads to a reconstructed fence that was displaced 16 feet in 40 seconds in the quake of 1906.
Or just look at Tomales Bay, which follows the path of the fault.
But even if you have no head for seismology, there's the pastoral scenery and a medley of smalls towns to admire — mile upon mile of shapely hills that once were dominated by dairy farms.
In downtown Point Reyes Station, next to the popular Station House Cafe, you'll find Toby's Feed Barn, a neighborhood institution that goes back to 1942. It still sells grain and hay and hosts a farmers market on summer Saturdays, but it also houses a yoga studio, art gallery, coffee bar, gift shop and kitchenware store. (In the gallery, I browsed "The Tao of the Cow," an exhibit sponsored by the Marin Agricultural Land Trust, which points out that Marin County has gone from 1,800 farms in 1946 to 323 now.)
Where: The national seashore's Bear Valley Visitor Center is at 1 Bear Valley Rd., Point Reyes Station, 44 miles northwest of San Francisco, 411 miles northwest of downtown L.A. Toby's is 2.7 miles from Bear Valley Road at 11250 Highway 1, Point Reyes Station.
How much: The seashore is free.