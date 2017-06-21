TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: San Francisco's painted ladies, San Diego's green flashes, Convict Lake's rainbows and more.
L.A. County

Lunch at the Polo Lounge and observe one of Hollywood's longest-running hits

Chris Erskine
Polo Lounge patio (The Beverly Hills Hotel)
Why: If celebrity had its own planet, it would look like the Beverly Hills Hotel. There is enough showbiz lore here – trysts, honeymoons and naked sunbathing – to be a movie in itself,  a “Caddyshack” for the rich and resplendent. Still, the old hotel retains a dignity and opulence. For most of us, the best way to sample that is a leisurely lunch at the Polo Lounge.

What: Sure, it’s open almost all the time (7 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.) but the time to go is at lunch. Make your reservation for 1, on the patio (not inside) and draw the afternoon out on the sun-dappled brick, where bougainvillea petals will butterfly down into your salad or soup, as if a special effect. The Polo Lounge is not cheap, and it’s probably not the best meal in town, but it might be the grandest and most memorable. A grand piano plays at just the proper volume, and the service is attentive, not fussy.

Closer to the coast, you’d be cold; closer to downtown, a little too warm. Here, the air is so sublime it’s almost carbonated. There are Polo Lounge offshoots too: a Sunday jazz brunch and afternoon teas, from 3-5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. But before you try anything else here, go for lunch, which is casual and relaxed. A decent pair of jeans is fine.

Unless you’re famished, stick with the salads, which is what Beverly Hills does best anyway. You can always add tuna, shrimp or steak. A perennial favorite is the McCarthy – chicken, beets, eggs, bacon, avocado – a salad almost as famous as some of the patrons who order it. But you’re not there for the food, particularly Russian caviar that goes for $190 an ounce. You’re there for the special effects.  

How much? Lunch entrees from $26 to about $50.

Where: The Beverly Hills Hotel, 9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, Calif., 13 miles west of downtown L.A.

Info: Reservations 

