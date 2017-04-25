Prowl Broadway on a historic downtown tour with the L.A. Conservancy

Why: Because H.L. Mencken wasn't entirely right when he called Los Angeles "19 suburbs in search of a metropolis." Because downtown Los Angeles gets more interesting by the day. Because Broadway is downtown's backbone.

What: Downtown L.A.'s main drag was born in the 19th century as Eternity Street (it led to a cemetery), but it's been Broadway since 1890. First the city's biggest department stores gathered there, then a dozen movie houses and vaudeville theaters (most of which remain). As the city spread out, Broadway started speaking with a Mexican accent. Now, as millennials converge at the city center, it's gentrifying but still gritty. And at 3rd Street, it's got the Bradbury Building (1893).

To hear the story in full, join an L.A. Conservancy walking tour. Every Saturday at 10 a.m., a guide leads visitors past the stores and string of movie palaces (most now adapted to other uses) between 2nd and 9th streets. Reservations required. Tours typically last 2 3/4 hours.

Where: Broadway's busiest blocks are between Temple Street and 9th.(The Conservancy tells tour customers where to meet when they make their reservations.)

How much: $15 per adult, or $10 if you're a member of the Conservancy.

Info: L.A. Conservancy Broadway tours