Prowl the mysterious gardens of Greystone, a Beverly Hills mansion and murder scene

Why: Its cypress lane, gargoyle fountains, rectangular ponds, and Gothic and neoclassical architectural details make Greystone Mansion a gem. Once there, you’ll be able to walk through a tycoon’s manor with L.A. history and a murder mystery attached.

What: In 1892, Edward Doheny and his friend Charles Canfield were the first to strike oil in Los Angeles. They later went on to become the largest producers of oil in the world at the time. By the late 1920s Doheny’s son Ned had started construction of the mansion. But just five months after moving in with his family, Ned Doheny was found shot to death there. It is believed Ned was the victim of a murder-suicide perpetrated by his longtime friend Hugh Plunkett, but people are still speculating over motives.

In 1965, the city of Beverly Hills bought the mansion and until 1982 leased it to the American Film Institute. Since then it has served as a hot destination for not only tours but legions of TV and movie shoots -- including “There will be Blood,” a 2007 California oil-boom story that was at least partially inspired by the Doheny story. Some others: TV’s “Gilmore Girls” and “General Hospital” and the films “The Big Lebowski,” “Ghostbusters” and “The Witches of Eastwick.”

Where: 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, 13 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Admission to the grounds and parking are free. Guided tours of the mansion and gardens are offered the first Saturday of the month from December through April. Group tours are also available upon request at a cost of $15 per person (minimum of 10 participants required and a maximum of 20).

Info: Greystone Mansion