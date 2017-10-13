Raise your gaze inside the Wayfarers' Chapel, a glass-walled wonder on the Palos Verdes Peninsula

Why: This building merges church and nature in a rare way.

What: Designed by Lloyd Wright for the Swedenborgian Church and opened in 1951, this chapel's glass walls and ceiling effect make the surrounding redwoods a part of its architecture. The result is a "tree chapel" that blurs distinctions between inside and outside, spirituality and nature. Many architects call this style Modern Organic. Whatever language you prefer, it's nice to see the sky from inside the sanctuary. The locally quarried stone adds an earthy touch. And the road you ride in on across the lush slopes of the Palos Verdes Peninsula — that isn't bad either.

Also, once you're inside, there's more than one way to look up. In 2017, yoga (gentle and Kundalini) was offered on Tuesday and Wednesday nights from May through September; check the chapel website to see if that continues in 2018.

The chapel is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the visitor center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Because the site is heavily booked with weddings, baptisms and memorials at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and so on (especially on weekends), the best time to get a look inside is to show up at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. — the odd hours. You'll have up to 30 minutes. Drones are banned.

Where: 5575 Palos Verdes Drive South, Rancho Palos Verdes, 31 miles south of downtown L.A.

How much: No set fee to visit. Donations encouraged. Want to book a Saturday afternoon wedding in 2018? That'll be $3,900, if there's a day still open.

Info: Wayfarers Chapel