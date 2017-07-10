Remember the Russians at Fort Ross on the rugged Sonoma Coast

Why: It's easy to forget that Russia once had a good shot at taking over California, but that was the case in the 18th century. Fort Ross is a reminder of those days: a state historic park where Russian traders used to operate, even after Spain and then Mexico seized control of this region.

What: The park includes more than 3,000 acres of rugged coastline, including the wooden-walled rectangle that was for three decades the center of Russian culture in California. The Russians arrived in 1809 and bailed out in 1841, seven years before the U.S. grabbed California from Mexico. This may be where California's first windmill went up, and where its first shipbuilding took place. Half a dozen weathered wood buildings remain (once there were 50), including the Rotchev House, Kuskov House, a chapel and fur warehouse.

Also, if you're headed north, add another dose of Russia with a stop to eat or sleep 29 miles up the coast highway at St. Orres, a fanciful Gualala inn and restaurant that was crafted to echo Russian influences. Onion domes, elaborate woodwork and some rooms are under $100 nightly.

Where: 19005 Coast Highway 1, Jenner, 88 miles northwest of San Francisco, 463 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Admission is $8 per vehicle. The grounds are open sunrise to sunset. The visitor center and compound are open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.

Info: Fort Ross State Historic Park