Romp at the world's safest beach in Carpinteria

What: Carpinteria (population: about 13,000) is the southernmost beach town in Santa Barbara County. It has less money or attitude than you might find in neighboring communities to the north, but plenty to keep a family happy.

Why: The waves are puny, there's plenty of sand and Linden Avenue is almost the perfect beach town main street.

Linden Avenue is lined with an unfussy collection of surf shops, antique stores and restaurants, including The Spot, a rustic burger stand; and The Palms, which has been inviting customers to grill their own steaks since the 1960s. The avenue ends at the beach, where Carpinteria State Beach and its campground begin. Lifeguards patrol the state beach year-round, with an added squad of city lifeguards in summer.

Three miles southeast of town lies Rincon Beach Park, one of the state's top surf spots. Just inland, the foothills are full of orchards and nurseries, which explains why the California Avocado Festival is held here every fall. The 2017 fest (live music, vast vats of guacamole, etc.) is scheduled for Oct. 6-8.

By the way: If you take a long walk on the beach, you might find tar between your toes. That's probably natural seepage from Santa Barbara's offshore crude oil deposits. Ice, or maybe olive oil, can help you clean up.

Where: Carpinteria's Linden Avenue, 11 miles east of Santa Barbara's State Street, is 84 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: The Avocado Festival is free. A burger or shake at The Spot is $4.15. An 8-ounce filet mignon at The Palm goes for $16.95.

Info: Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce, Carpinteria State Beach