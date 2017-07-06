Scope out Steamer Lane and the Santa Cruz Surfing Museum

Why: waves, people-watching, landscape.

What: To appreciate the Steamer Lane surf break, you need not get wet. You don't even have to duck into the little red brick lighthouse, which was converted into the Santa Cruz Surfing Museum in 1986. (But it would be silly not to.)

Just scoping out the swells from that cliff top, looking down on one of the state's best-loved surf spots is enough to bring you closer to the soul of Santa Cruz, which must be related somehow to the soul of California. Moreover, the elevation gives you a great angle for photography, and Lighthouse Field State Beach is right next door. (One more thing: This patch of land, Lighthouse Point, marks the northern boundary of Monterey Bay.)

Where: Santa Cruz Surfing Museum, 701 West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz, 366 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Free (but the museum welcomes donations). The museum closes on Wednesdays and also Tuesdays in non-summer months.

Info: Santa Cruz Surfing Museum, Lighthouse Field State Beach