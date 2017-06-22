TRAVEL
Central CoastFamily-friendly

Sneak off to Jalama for a burger and some coastal solitude

Christopher Reynolds
(Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
Why: Raw coastline, juicy burgers.

What: To reach Jalama Beach County Park, you follow a twisting, two-lane highway from Lompoc to the edge of the continent and confront a horizon full of rough surf and raw, windy coastline. This campground (better for beachcombing than swimming) feels solitary, but there's a general store where they'll make you a Jalama Burger (carnivores, say yes) and sell you firewood or groceries or beer. There are 109 campsites, some cabins, hot showers, a playground and a set of railroad tracks.

Where: 9999 Jalama Road, Lompoc — which is actually 18 miles southwest of Lompoc, 170 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: $10 per car. Jalama Burger, $7.50. Campsites $25-$45 nightly, cabins $120-$220.

Info: Jalama Beach County Park

