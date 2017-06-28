Spend a day at the races in Del Mar

Why: There is surf (just outside the Del Mar Fairgrounds). There is turf. There are beautiful people and fancy hats (especially on opening day). And Del Mar's summertime horse-racing scene goes back to the 1930s, when Seabiscuit sprinted to one of his biggest wins here.

What: Del Mar's 78th season of horse-racing opens Wednesday, July 19. The action continues Wednesdays through Sundays, and the final day of the season will be Labor Day Monday, Sept. 4. First post time is 2 p.m. most days, 4 p.m. on Fridays, 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 and Sept. 1. Later in the year, Del Mar will also host the coveted Breeders' Cup competition on Nov. 3-4.

Singer Bing Crosby and friends got this enterprise started in 1937. It got a big boost two years later, when Seabiscuit won a match race that sparked national headlines. Then, after shutting down for much of World War II, the track began to attract a big show-business crowd. (It didn't hurt that this is the nation's only seaside racetrack.) All these years later, there aren't so many crooners booked for the Friday night concert series, but there's certainly plenty of music, and if you've already paid admission to the track, the concert is free. (If you haven't, the cost is $20, age 18 and over.)

And of course there are plenty of upscale restaurants and bars nearby in neighboring Del Mar and Solana Beach (not to mention La Jolla to the south and Encinitas and Carlsbad to the north).

Where: 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, 108 miles southeast of downtown L.A.

How much: Admission (no seat included) is usually $6-$10, but $10-$30 on opening day. Reserved or box seats are $5-$30. A table for trackside dining will run you $50-$350. Parking is $10-$15. Children 17 and under are free and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Info: Del Mar Thoroughbred Club