Why: Visitors can pack a lot into a raft trip. There’s adventure, sun, scenery and the exhilaration of whitewater runs driven by restive snow melt. From the Oregon border to the southern Sierra, California's rivers run mild to wild -- and the Kern River has a little of everything.

What: The thrashing Kern resides just three hours north of Los Angeles. The water is chilly, the air dry and warm, and the scenery spectacular.

Beneath the water -- or peeking out -- are granite boulders not to be taken lightly. If you fall in, as the guides will warn repeatedly, point your feet down river to protect yourself from rocks. Your first dunk is scary. After that, it’s still scary but you learn the drill.

The season runs April to September, possibly even later this year, given the abudant Sierra snows.

The Kern features 60 miles of commercially run whitewater rafting, and companies offer trips ranging from safe and easy family floats to daring Class V adventures suitable only for fit adults.

Day trips with big rapids can be found on both the upper and lower Kern. To the north, the Forks of the Kern provides the most extreme adventures, with a 20-mile, multi-day run across Class V rapids in the Golden Trout Wilderness.

Where: Kern River, in the Sequoia National Forest in Kern County. Many outfitters are based in Kernville, 164 miles north of downtown L.A.

How much: Simple half-day trips start at $35 per person; multi-day adventures can reach $1,000.

Info: Kern County Tourism Bureau and its list of rafting companies.