Taste the state's greatness (or at least something fresh and local) at Berkeley's Chez Panisse

Why: In the kitchen of this converted arts-and-crafts home, owner-chef Alice Waters and her gang more or less launched the idea of California cuisine in 1971.

What: All these years later, Chez Panisse is still popular. If the downstairs fixed-price, dinner-only restaurant is too pricey (or already booked), try the more affordable upstairs cafe, which does lunch and dinner. The menu, seasonally tuned, changes nightly. Closed on Sundays, reservations are accepted up to a month ahead.

Where: 1517 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, 375 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Fixed-price dinners at the restaurant are $75 on Mondays, $100 Tuesday through Thursday, $125 on Friday and Saturday. (That excludes drinks, a 17% service charge and 9.5% tax). Today's upstairs cafe menu is here.

Info: Chez Panisse