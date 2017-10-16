Tiptoe through downtown L.A.'s Bradbury Building like Harrison Ford in the first 'Blade Runner'

Why: Some buildings have gravitas. This one has that, plus magic. Maybe it's the filigree of the ironwork, the skylight over the five-story atrium, the terra cotta walls. Maybe it's the supposed occult influences on the designer.

Or maybe it's that movie. For several fraught moments in the first "Blade Runner" film (1982), Harrison Ford ducks and scuttles through this building as spotlights rake the atrium. In an enduring cinematic vision of L.A. as dystopia, this was some of the spookiest stuff.

What: The Bradbury Building, completed in 1893 and dramatically restored about 100 years later, seems to be the oldest remaining commercial building in downtown L.A. The Bradbury rents out office space (several private investigators are tenants), and film shoots and other events have been frequent through the years. Last December, the Da Camera Society brought in the Boston Camerata for two chamber music performances.

Some people credit architect Sumner Hunt for the building's glories; others say it's because construction supervisor George H. Wyman was inspired by an 1888 science fiction novel. Either way, if you're walking on Broadway near Grand Central Market, you'd be a fool not to step into the Bradbury lobby. The guard won't let you walk more than a few steps up the stairs or ride the cage elevators, but it's still a thrill.

On your way out, don't miss the towering Anthony Quinn mural across 3rd Street. See the floor tiles beneath Quinn's feet? They match those inside the Bradbury Building.

Where: 304 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

How much: Free to stroll through. For a cup of fancy joe in the building's Blue Bottle Coffee shop, it's $3.75 and up.

Info: Bradbury Building