View carpets of gold at Antelope Valley's California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster

Why: Vast meadows of orange poppies were once a common sight in the California springtime, inspiring Spanish conquistadors to call the San Gabriel foothills the "Land of Fire." The Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve is one of the last remaining places in the state to experience a large scale—and predictably magnificent—display. Wildflower season at the reserve typically begins in mid-February and lasts until May.

What: The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve is a beautiful showcase of the state’s beloved golden flower. In good years, bright orange covers the earth as far as the eye can see. Legends of these sunny blooms are woven into the myths of native tribes, Spanish conquistadors, and 49ers.

Not surprisingly, the California poppy became a state flower in 1903. Around this time, residents cherished the springtime tradition of picnics among poppy fields, much like cherry blossom gazing in Japan. Today, the flowers have few open places to create such spectacles. Peak bloom falls around California Poppy Day (April 6), but the timing, intensity, and duration of poppy blooms vary from season to season, depending on the season's temperatures and rainfall.

The park, which has 8 miles of gentle trails to explore, is open from sunrise to sunset. Be sure to call the wildflower hotline ( 661-724-1180 ) before you make the trek—not only are wildflower blooms difficult to predict, strong winds are common in the area, which can cause the blooms to close.

Where: 15101 Lancaster Road in Lancaster, 70 miles north of downtown L.A.

How much: $10 per vehicle.

Info: Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve