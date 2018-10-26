Eastern Sierran lakes are still aglow with fall colors. Here are places not to miss this weekend

Eastern Sierra lakes are still aglow with fall colors, if you know where to go. Most trees ringing the four lakes along the June Lake Loop will be at or near peak this weekend, according to CaliforniaFallColors.com.

You’ll find gold and orange aspens reflected in lake waters on the drive along California 158, about 325 miles north of Los Angeles. The website issued a “Go now!” recommendation Thursday for anyone who doesn’t want to miss nature’s show.

The website also offers this insider tip: “The most iridescent color is seen when trees are backlit. Because this is a loop, drive it in both directions to see the best light and color.”

June Lake also is expecting mild weather this weekend, with a forecast high of 70 degrees and sunny or partly sunny days.

Photographer Josh Wray (top photo) captured a visitor enjoying the scenery from inside a raft on Silver Lake, one of the loop’s lakes, an inspiration to try something new on your leaf-peeping trip.

Other Sierra lakes where the colors will be shimmering:

The reflection of willows at Beaver Ponds in Lundy Canyon. Josh Wray / Mammoth Lakes Tourism

--Lake Tahoe, where cottonwoods and aspen put show gold and yellow in series of meadows from Tahoe City to Kings Beach on the North Shore. The West and South shores also are good bets.

--Lundy Lake and Canyon, north of Mammoth Lakes, where you’ll find leaves at peak at the campground and the lake, as well as the Beaver Ponds.

Two weeks ago, trees were just starting to turn at Lake Arrowhead. Now they are at peak. Alena Nicholas

Closer to home, Lake Arrowhead, Lake Gregory and Grass Valley Lake, all in San Bernardino National Forest, are near or at the peak of fall colors. All are within a two-hour drive of Los Angeles.

For more details on locations and color updates, go to CaliforniaFallColors.com.

