If you want to be a camper, you have to gear up for it. Here's the stuff you'll need

I grew up camping, mostly because my parents worked long hours and what precious spare time they had for vacation was limited to short camping trips.

It's ingrained in me, and now in my 4-year-old son prefers Joshua Tree over Disneyland.

I am also someone who loves gear and technology. Camping gear has come a long way since those camping trips with my parents, when the best thing we had was a cooler that had a release spout for the excess ice. My picks for gear for a non-extreme car camping trip are basic because I like to keep things light and stay focused on the essentials.

Tent

$99.95. (Ivan Lasso)

REI Camp Dome 2, $99.95.

I use an older version of this tent and I love it, mostly because it’s lightweight and easy to set up.

Sleeping bag

(Rob Butler / REI)

REI Co-op Magma 17, $349.

A sleeping bag is essential or you’ll be miserable when the temperature drops. This one is nice and cozy for a petite person like me.

I don’t always use a sleeping pad, by the way, because I’m usually fine sleeping on the ground.

Camera/GoPro

(GoPro)

GoPro Hero5 Black, $399.99

Sharing your experience on social media is the norm now, and although a smartphone works, it’s not the best in low light. GoPros are fun, easy to use and durable. I also always have my Sony a7R II, $2,999.99 (body only). It’s the most expensive thing on the list, but it will practically take pictures in the dark if you need it to.

Headlamp

(Kathy M.Y. Pyon / Los Angeles Times)

Petzl Tikka, $29.95.

When it gets dark, you’ll need some light to get around. Flashlights are fine, but I like being hands-free. I have an older version of the Tikka, and I think I look pretty cool wearing it.

Pocket knife

(Victorinox)

Victorinox Mountaineer Swiss Army Knife, $59.

There are many to choose from, even one with a USB attachment if you need some files on the go. The Mountaineer comes with 18 functions. I haven’t used all of them — not even close — but I like knowing I have a cuticle pusher if I need it. I mostly use the scissors for tasks such as trimming bandages or opening difficult food packaging.

Camping chair

(Coleman)

Coleman Vertex Ultra Hard Arm Chair, $51.99.

You can get really fancy with chairs. I like the variety and price range that the Coleman brand offers. (If you have children, consider a mini version.)

I also like the little cup holder for stuff other than cups. This one also has a wine glass holder. I hardly need it because I’m fine drinking vino out of a Solo cup.

Bug repellent

(Sawyer)

Sawyer Picaridin Insect Repellent, $7.99.

Camping can be miserable when you're being bitten. I like this repellent because it has minimal odor, I’m comfortable using it on my son and it’s effective. But keep in mind that it’s still a chemical.

Spork

(Light My Fire)

Light My Fire, Spork original, pack of four, $9.95.

You get a reusable spoon, fork and a knife in one. Sometimes, we use them at home because I just love the three-in-one concept and the colors are fun.

S'mores sticks

(mKitchen World)

Kitchen World, five 45-inch Telescoping Extendable Sticks, $18.82.

Camping and s'mores just go together. These are also good for hot dogs or anything else you want to burn over a fire. They’re great because they are sturdy, which means no more crying over dropped food.

Wipes

(Archer Outdoor Gear)

Archer Outdoor Gear biodegradable wipes, 30 pack, $6.97.

You have to keep it clean even when you're outside.

Lip balm

(Kathy M.Y. Pyon / Los Angeles Times)

Blistex DCT, $1.69-$6.99.

For lips, this is my go-to. It feels good and has SPF 20.

Sunscreen

(Kathy M.Y. Pyon / Los Angeles Times)

Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Sensitive, SPF 50, $10.99.

This is a must. I like the baby formula because it works for the whole family and I have to pack only one bottle.

Pots, pans

(Jonathon Weber)

MalloMe 10-piece kit, $26.95.

This set is compact, but it has you covered for whatever you may want to prepare. The kit comes with a pot, pan, bowls, spatula, even a loofah. If you like eggs and bacon in the morning, you won’t have to deny yourself. If you do only sandwiches, hot dogs and instant noodles, you can skip this set.

Firewood

(Duraflame)

Duraflame Campfire Roasting Logs, $5.99 for a 4-log bundle (good for one campfire).

Pick up some of these or you'll kick yourself, because camping is all about sitting around the fire and roasting stuff.

Lighter/matches

(Kathy M.Y. Pyon / Los Angeles Times)

BIC Classic & Extra Long Lighter, $5.19.

Matches are good, but I prefer a lighter. I like the long reach of this one.

Water

(Kathy M.Y. Pyon / Los Angeles Times)

Any grocery or convenience store, $1-$5

It's important to stay hydrated, and you just may not have access to clean water. If you do have access, the jugs are good for refilling.

First aid kit

Bandages in three different sizes and Neosporin. (Kathy M.Y. Pyon / Los Angeles Times)

Bandages, $1.50-$6; Neosporin, $7.99.

Because you never know what little accidents may occur, I always pack a variety of bandages and this antibiotic ointment.

Games

Uno retro editon card game. (Kathy M.Y. Pyon / Los Angeles Times)

Uno, $4.95.

I like card games because you don’t have to deal with a ton of game pieces. My go-to is Uno because it’s easy for everyone. A deck of playing cards is always good too.

Cups

(Sea to Summit)

X-cup from Sea to Summit, $10.95.

As far as cups go, these are not cheap, but they transition well for hiking because they collapse.

Journals/pens

Journal and pencil case from Daiso. (Kathy M.Y. Pyon / Los Angeles Times)

Daiso, the Japanese version of the dollar store where most everything is $1.50, is a standard shopping spot for stationery supplies.

It has cute options, and the prices are unbeatable. Nature is inspiring, so you never know when you might need to jot down your next big idea.

