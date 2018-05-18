Central America cruise visits Costa Rica, journeys through the Panama Canal

Cruise the tropical waters of Central America on a 10-day trip that includes visits to national parks in Costa Rica and to the Panama Canal. The region is known for its diverse animal and marine life, including sloths, monkeys and turtles. The One Ocean Expeditions tour begins in San Jose, Costa Rica, and works its way south with visits to four national parks and protected reserves. Highlights include sea kayaking, travel by inflatable boats and hiking along the parks' trail networks. After a week, the ship heads for Panama City and a journey through the Panama Canal.