Central America cruise visits Costa Rica, journeys through the Panama Canal

May 18, 2018 | 5:00 AM
See a variety of animal life, include capuchin monkeys, on a One Ocean Expeditions Central America cruise. (Jeff Topham)

Cruise the tropical waters of Central America on a 10-day trip that includes visits to national parks in Costa Rica and to the Panama Canal. The region is known for its diverse animal and marine life, including sloths, monkeys and turtles. The One Ocean Expeditions tour begins in San Jose, Costa Rica, and works its way south with visits to four national parks and protected reserves. Highlights include sea kayaking, travel by inflatable boats and hiking along the parks' trail networks. After a week, the ship heads for Panama City and a journey through the Panama Canal.

Dates: April 23-May 2, 2019

Price: From $5,295 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals, activities and guides, permits and spa facilities. International airfare not included.

Info: (855) 416-2326 or (604) 390 4900, lat.ms/centralamericaexcursion
