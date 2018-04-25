Underwater suite will allow you to watch the fish go by at Maldives resort

Talk about an immersive experience. Soon you'll be able to sleep with the fishes in a residence at the luxury Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. That's right, a $15-million underwater suite is taking shape at the Maldives resort.
The resort on the island republic already operates Ithaa, the world's first undersea restaurant, which opened 13 years ago. Before year's end, it plans to open what the resort says will be the world's first undersea residence.
The Muraka (which means "coral" in the local Dhivehi language) suite will be built on two levels, with sleeping quarters above sea level and a king-size bedroom, living area, bathroom and spiral staircase below the water. It's a bit like being inside an aquarium and watching marine life go by.
The upper level has a bedroom, bathroom, gym, butler's quarters, living room, kitchen bar, dining and a deck that's perfectly situated to watch dreamy sunsets, according to a news release.
There's also an above-water soaking tub that faces the ocean. The Muraka can accommodate up to nine guests.
No word yet on cost.
Prices at the resort, which also features overwater villas, start at $900 a night for the best available rate, according to an online check for rooms in early May.