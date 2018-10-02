Calling all 'Poldark' fans: Here's a bike tour that explores the series' Cornish countryside

Fans of “Doc Martin” and “Poldark” can experience the rugged Cornish countryside on a new self-guided e-bike tour offered by Carter Co. The nine-day tour begins in St. Ives, with a route across southwest England that ends in Padstow on the north Cornwall coast. Highlights include villages such as Mousehole and St. Mawes, historic attractions such as the tin mine at Geevor, the medieval tidal island of St. Michael’s Mount and the Lizard Peninsula, where much of “Poldark” is filmed. E-bike distances are from 20 to 32 miles a day.